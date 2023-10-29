Former Meralco import Tony Bishop will now suit up for Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra will be back in training on Monday, where they will meet their new import for the first time.

The Gin Kings will be reinforced by Tony Bishop in the upcoming Commissioner's Cup -- an import whom they played against a couple of years ago when Bishop played for the Meralco Bolts.

"We know him pretty intimately 'cause we had a six-game battle with him, and we have a vision for him on how he's going to come in and fit. So we're excited," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said in Power and Play of their new addition, who will take the place of Justin Brownlee.

Brownlee will miss the PBA Commissioner's Cup as he sorts out his legal issues following a failed drug test in the 19th Asian Games.

Much is expected of Bishop, who

Bishop is expected to fill up the hole considering his averages of 25.7 points on 45.1% shooting, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals for the Bolts in the 2021 Governors' Cup.

"I know Christian Standhardinger is excited as he doesn't have to guard Tony anymore so we're excited about having him," said Cone.

The coach is also looking forward to reunite with the team after doing his coaching duties with the Gilas Pilipinas squad.

"We're excited about getting Jamie (Malonzo) back in the lineup and also we're excited about (Gilas Pilipinas mainstays) Scottie (Thompson) and Japeth (Aguilar) who have not practiced with the team yet, starting on Monday," he said.

"Basically we're just going to get things together but the good news is we're not playing until Nov. 17. I think that's enough time for us to get ready and go."