Blacklist International celebrates after bagging the last slot to the M4 World Championships

MANILA - Many wondered how Blacklist International will fare as Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna decided to sit out MPL Season 12.

But Blacklist International defied all odds to secure the last-ride ticket to the M5 World Championships, which the Philippines will be hosting, coming full circle after eliminating reigning world champions ECHO.

Speaking after the match, Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap couldn’t help but feel a bit emotional after they sent Echo out of world title contention.

“Ang dami po kasing nagda-doubt sa’min. No V33wise, no win daw. Tapos ngayon nasa M5 na kami. Pero hindi pa naman kami tapos mayroon pa kaming redemption so sarap lang sa feeling,” Edward told MPL host Mara Aquino.

The team toiled until they found the right mold, Renejay “Renejay” Bacarse, who tried and fit his playstyle into Blacklist’s utility oriented composition, said.

“Grabe kami magpractice, hindi kami tumitigil kaya thank you talaga thank you kay Lord,” he said.

Edward, along with Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Salic "Hadji" Imam will be going to the world championships for the third straight season.

The mission doesn't stop there as Blacklist face AP Bren, with both eyeing resurgence tomorrow at 4 P.M.