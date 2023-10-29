Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa has suffered a full anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, it was confirmed on Sunday.

According to Adamson University athletics director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM, the 5-foot-10 guard initially was diagnosed with a partial left knee ACL tear during a preseason tilt last summer.

“We know yung meron siyang partial tear sometime in [June], pero take note, Adamson is very conscious in terms of medical advice,” he revealed following the San Marcelino-based squad’s victory over Far Eastern University.

Unfortunately for the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, however, the injury was aggravated into a full tear after his knee collided with that of UP guard Gerry Abadiano during their game last Wednesday.

“I received the medical record last night confirming that si Jerom ay may full tear ng ACL. So yung marites na sports na nag-report na there was a full tear, no, wala pa kaming confirmation nung dumating yung marites na news,” said Fr. Suan.

“We had a confirmation kagabi lang with the medical report. ‘Di totoo yung marites.”

He added that Lastimosa was eager to continue playing despite the initial diagnosis, and it was a testament to Lastimosa's dedication to the institution.

"On our part, we just want to appreciate Jerom. There’s always a willingness on his part to play for Adamson," he said.

"Last time, we announced that he will play, he really decided to play for Adamson in his last playing year. We appreciate that kind of dedication."

According to Suan, the decision also was green-lit by the physician who looked into his injury.

"We put Jerom to play after much consideration and it has a clearance ng isang well known doctor. That’s when we realized he can play after intensive rehab. In fact, naging very positive yung development prior to the nung game sa UP. “

Suan then added that despite interest from teams overseas, Lastimosa was focused on finishing his studies and getting his diploma.

"When he opted to play for Adamson, isinantabi niya yung offers. The primary purpose is for him to finish his studies. That’s the main reason bakit sinantabi niya yung offers last year,” he said.

“To announce with you, he’ll be graduating this semester in February. We’re just complying with the OJT, but definitely, Jerom will graduate this coming February,” he said of Lastimosa who is currently taking Sports Management.

But Suan maintained that despite his injuries, Lastimosa still has his future ahead of him.

“That’s the end of his collegiate career, but not the end of his career, okay? Maraming history sa buhay na naka-recover sa ACL tear. For example, yung [CJ] Cansino, dalawang ACL. Last year, si [Zav] Lucero na-ACL before the finals, pero nakaka-recover.”

“Jerom, with his agility and dedication, babalik siya.”

“Kita niyo naman, parang di na-ACL, full spirits pa siya. There’s no sign of being down emotionally, he’s in high spirits.”