With Animam back, Gilas Women target SEA Games 3-peat

NU legend Jack Animam watches the UAAP Season 85 game between the Bulldogs and the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- As early as now, the Gilas Pilipinas Women have set their sights on a third consecutive gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games with Jack Animam back in the fold.

The Gilas Women bucked Animam's absence last May to successfully defend their SEA Games crown in Hanoi, Vietnam, after their star center suffered a knee injury last year.

Animam has since been cleared to return to action. The former National University star is back in the Philippines for the first time in nearly three years, and joined the Gilas Women in training last week.

"Sobrang happy that she's back," Gilas Pilipinas Women coach Pat Aquino said of Animam, whom he coached in NU. "But definitely, a lot of work to do for her."

"It's not just for me, but the whole team is happy to have her back. Hopefully, it's gonna be good training coming to next year's tournaments."

Animam, who won 3x3 and 5-on-5 golds in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, is fully committed to the national team and will do her best to be available for next year's event in Cambodia, Aquino has assured.

"Priority niya kasi yung national team for us. That's what we talked about, na it's gonna be her priority, national team first before whatever team you have," the coach said. "The good thing is yung commitment niya sa national team is there pa rin. It's a great honor to have her back and coaching her again."

With Animam back in the fold, Aquino is optimistic that they can make it three gold medals in a row in the SEA Games.

"It's a great goal for us," Aquino said of the three-peat. "And of course, there's gonna be FIBA again next year, and a lot of 3x3 games."

Animam, for her part, is thrilled to be back with the national team but is taking things one day at a time.

"I'll take my time, slowly but surely," she said of her return to the Gilas Women. "I'm not only thinking for now, but thinking also for the long run."

"I don't want to go down this road again, I don't want to repeat the whole process kasi it's hard, not just hard kasi maooperahan ka or masakit sayo but it's hard to be away from the game and not to be able to play with them," she added.

Aside from the SEA Games, Animam also missed last year's FIBA Women's Asia Cup where the Gilas Women retained their place in Division A.