V.League: Jaja, Saitama make quick work of NEC

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics are off to a triumphant start in the V.League. Photo courtesy of the Saitama Ageo Medics.

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics opened their campaign in the 2022-23 V.League by sweeping the NEC Red Rockets, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13, on Saturday at the Todoroki Arena.

Santiago, in her fifth season in Japan's top-flight volleyball league, contributed nine points on six kills and three blocks for the Ageo Medics.

They were led by Yuka Sato's 13 points, and Saitama did not miss the presence of Serbian import Sara Lozo in the contest.

The Red Rockets were without Japan's national team standout Sarina Koga for the game. Leading the way for NEC was Ayumi Yoshida, who had 14 points on kills in the contest.

The Ageo Medics finished fifth in the 2021-22 season of the V.League, with NEC placing fourth.

Saitama will play NEC in a rematch on Sunday, still at the Todoroki Arena.