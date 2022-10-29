V-League postpones men's elimination matches



MANILA, Philippines -- The V-League has called off its matches for Sunday, October 30 in the Men's Collegiate Challenge due to severe tropical storm Paeng.

The league was set to hold four games at the Paco Arena on Sunday but these will be moved to a later date, organizers announced on Saturday evening.

"We hope everyone is safe and dry despite the weather. Please be advised accordingly and further updates and information will be provided once finalized," the league said in a statement.

The postponed matches were: San Sebastian vs. Perpetual Help; Adamson vs. Arellano; Ateneo vs. UP; and College of St. Benilde vs UST.

Weather-permitting, V-League action will return on November 4, for the first playdate that features matches in the men's elimination round and the women's semifinals. The games will still be held at the Paco Arena.

La Salle battles St. Benilde at 8 a.m., Arellano faces National U at 10 a.m. and Ateneo tangles with FEU at 1 p.m. while the women’s semis will be played at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

