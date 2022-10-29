UAAP: Ateneo fends off Adamson in Dela Rosa's return

Ateneo center Kacey dela Rosa in action against Adamson. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie center Kacey Dela Rosa put up big numbers anew and the Ateneo Blue Eagles did enough down the stretch to hold off Adamson University, 76-72, on Saturday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

Dela Rosa returned from a two-game absence due to illness and put up 23 points, 23 rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 8-of-11 from the field. She powered the Blue Eagles to a fourth straight victory in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

Sandra Villacruz scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter, as the Blue Eagles averted a massive collapse after seeing a 14-point lead trimmed to just one.

"We're very very thankful that we're able to survive Adamson. We're a young team, we're still learning. It's a long way for us to mature, but a win is a win and we'll take it," said Ateneo coach LA Mumar, after his team improved to 5-3 in the tournament.

The Lady Falcons were once again without leading scorer Dindy Medina, and they fell behind quickly as Ateneo scored the first ten points of the contest. The Blue Eagles eventually led by as much as 14 points, but Adamson caught up in the fourth behind Victoria Adeshina and Rose Ann Dampios.

They trimmed the lead to just one point, 60-59, off a split at the line by Adeshina but Villacruz sparked a 5-0 blast that gave Ateneo some breathing room, 65-59, with under four minutes to go.

Ateneo's turnovers again allowed Adamson to crawl their way back in the game, with back-to-back layups by Cris Padilla and Dampios cutting their deficit to just two points, 72-70, with still 67 seconds left.

It was Villacruz who again came up with a response, scoring inside for a 74-70 spread with 56.5 seconds left.

"I started slow. I think during the fourth quarter, I really needed to step up. The coaches were talking to me at halftime, and ayun, buti na lang nagising na ako," she said after the game.

A Dampios bucket kept Adamson in the game, and the Lady Falcons had the chance to tie or take the lead after forcing a stop against the Blue Eagles. But Adeshina's layup was well-defended by Dela Rosa, and Jhazmin Joson iced the game at the line with 5.2 seconds to go.

Joson missed all six of her field goals but made eight of ten free throws for eight points, to go along with nine assists and six rebounds. The Blue Eagles scored the victory despite committing a whopping 35 turnovers that led to 27 points for the Lady Falcons.

Squandered in the loss was a 27-point, 14-rebound effort from Adeshina, while Dampios finished with 17 points. The Lady Falcons suffered a fourth straight loss to drop to 2-6 in Season 85.

THE SCORES:

Ateneo (76) -- Dela Rosa 23, Villacruz 21, Calago 9, Joson 8, Eufemiano 5, Miranda 4, Makanjoula 4, Nieves 2, Cruza 0.

AdU (72) -- Adeshina 27, Dampios 17, Agojo 10, Flor 6, De la Cruz 2, Etang 2, Ornopia 0, Alaba 0, Catulong 0, Carcallas 0, Tano 0.

Quarterscores: 17-9, 39-27, 56-49, 76-72