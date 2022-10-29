PBA calls off games due to Paeng

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has called off its Commissioner's Cup double-header at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday due to severe tropical storm Paeng.

The league announced on Saturday morning that the games between Meralco and San Miguel, and Rain or Shine and Magnolia have been postponed "as severe weather, road and traffic conditions may be unsafe and undesirable for our fans and players."

As of Saturday morning, Metro Manila and several areas in Luzon are now under Signal No. 3, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Paeng was last located over the coastal waters of Catanauan, Quezon, packing winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center.

It is set to make landfall in the vicinity of Marinduque.

This is the second time that the PBA has postponed games due to inclement weather, having also done so in September due to Super Typhoon Karding.

The league is monitoring the situation and will make another announcement regarding Sunday's games, which will also be played at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

On Friday evening, the Shakey's Super League also canceled its games for Saturday due to the severe tropical storm.

