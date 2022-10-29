NBA: Timberwolves keep Lakers winless

Anthony Edwards #1 high fives Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 28, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Sherman, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.



WASHINGTON -- The winless Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-5 to start the season with a 111-102 loss at Minnesota.

The Timberwolves were led by a game-high 29 points from Anthony Edwards plus 22 points and 21 rebounds by Rudy Gobert.

LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in a losing cause.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said his team's 22 turnovers, leading to 25 Minnesota points, were too much to overcome.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"For me, the most glaring stat is the turnovers," he said. "When you give them 22 turnovers, 25 points, it's very hard to win in this league. We have to do a better job of valuing possessions."

Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-90 triumph at Toronto.

Maxey had two more points than the Raptors managed in the entire second half, propelling the Sixers to victory despite the absence of star center Joel Embiid because of a sore knee.

Atlanta's Trae Young scored 36 points and passed out 12 assists to spark the Hawks to a 136-112 victory at Detroit. Cade Cunningham scored a career-high 35 points in a losing cause.

Keldon Johnson's 33 points led San Antonio over visiting Chicago 129-124 despite 33 by the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, who became the 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points in his career.

Myles Turner scored 27 points while Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton each added 25 to lead Indiana over host Washington 127-117 despite 31 points by Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

The Orlando Magic won for the first time in six games this season as 19-year-old Paolo Banchero, the top pick in this year's NBA Draft, had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and reserve Mo Bamba added 19 points in a 113-93 home victory over Charlotte.

© Agence France-Presse