MMA: Eustaquio to make case for flyweight title shot

Handout photo

Former ONE flyweight champion Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio is excited to be back inside the cage when ONE Championship returns to Pasay City.

Eustaquio is slated to take on Chinese fighter Hu Yong in ONE 164 which will take place at Mall of Asia Arena on Dec. 3.

"I'm very excited, I really missed the excited and the feeling of competition," said the Gravity, who last saw action when he beat Min Jong Song in November 2020.

"I'm very happy they announced that I will be competing in front of my fellow countrymen. Actually, I'm doubling my training."

Eustaquio also wanted to prove he deserves a spot in the top 5 of the flyweight rankings, being a former champion on a 2-fight win streak.

“I was actually surprised with what’s happening in the ranking system. I was wondering why I can’t find my name or I can’t find the moniker ‘Gravity’ on the list," he said.

"But I am a positive person... I look forward to keep winning, that's the ultimate formula to get the chance to compete for the championship."

On his path is Hu who is coming off an impressive win against Yodkaikaew Fairtex.

"If I'm going to pass this test, it's good enough to ask for a another title shot," said Eustaquio.