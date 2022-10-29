Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics on October 28, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Brian Babineau, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.



WASHINGTON -- Caris LeVert scored Cleveland's last 10 points in overtime and sparked the Cavaliers to a 132-123 victory at Boston on Friday.

LeVert and Donovan Mitchell each scored a game-high 41 points as the Cavaliers improved to 4-1 while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each had 32 to lead the Celtics.

"I knew it was coming," LeVert said of his big night. "I put in a lot of work. I was due for this. We're having so much fun out here. We can't wait to keep doing it."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was only the second time the Cavs had two 40-point scorers in a game, the other time by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in game five of the 2016 NBA Finals, which Cleveland won in seven games.

Brown's overtime dunk lifted Boston level at 121-121, but LeVert answered with a 3-pointer and two free throws and, after Brown sank two free throws, LeVert added two free throws of his own and closed out matters on a 4-point play with 32.2 seconds to go, making a free throw after a flagrant foul by Malcolm Brogdon.

"He did it all. He literally carried us," Mitchell said. "He led us from the start. We fed off that."

After trailing by as many as 15 points, LeVert's 3-pointer put Cleveland ahead 113-112 in regulation. A Brown basket put Boston ahead 114-113 with 28 seconds remaining, only for Jarrett Allen to sink a free throw that led to overtime.

"For us to have the perseverance as a group... that was big time," said Mitchell. "For us to have a collective solidarity this early in the season as a group, that's going to take us far. Wins like this are huge."

LeVert said referee calls in the first half disrupted the Cavs' rhythm.

"We kind of let the refs get in our heads," LeVert said. "We stopped playing Cavs basketball. In the second half we were a lot more physical. We lived with some of the foul calls and we just fought."

He also credited pre-season workouts for the fitness to fight to the end.

"We did crazy conditioning this training camp and I think it really paid off tonight," LeVert said. "We were super energized."

The Milwaukee Bucks remained the NBA's only undefeated team, improving to 4-0 with a 119-108 home victory over the New York Knicks.

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo had game highs of 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Bucks, who had seven scorers in double figures.

© Agence France-Presse