Joehanna Arciga led the way in La Salle's triumph over Adamson. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University opened the second round of UAAP Season 85 women's basketball with a hard-earned 67-60 triumph over the University of Santo Tomas, Saturday morning at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Archers nearly squandered a double-digit advantage but made enough plays down the stretch to hold off the Tigresses for their sixth win against two losses.

With the result, La Salle snapped UST's four-game winning streak in the women's basketball tournament, and tied the Tigresses for a share of second place with identical 6-2 win-loss records.

Joehanna Arciga led the way for the Lady Archers with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals before fouling out with 50 seconds to go, while Lee Sario contributed 11 points and four rebounds.

"We just needed to bounce back from our first loss. We corrected our mistakes, and we needed to really want it this time around, to get that win from UST," said La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva, whose players got back at the Tigresses for their 71-57 loss in the first round.

La Salle led by as much as 16 points and were still ahead, 53-43, after three quarters. But the Tigresses worked their way back by out-muscling the Lady Archers inside; an and-1 by Rocel Dionisio made it a one-point game, 59-58, with still 2:21 to play.

A bucket by Fina Niantcho and two free throws from Charmine Torres restored order for La Salle, 63-58, with 1:30 to go. The Tigresses last threatened off two free throws from Eka Soriano after Arciga's last foul that made it 63-60 with 49.7 seconds left.

But a split at the line by Niantcho made it a four-point game, and the Lady Archers forced Tacky Tacatac and Agatha Bron into missed three-pointers inside the final 10 seconds before wrapping up the game at the line.

"Masaya kami na nakabawi kami, kasi ginawa lang namin 'yung gustong ipagawa sa amin ni coach na hindi namin nagawa noong first round. Buti naman at okay ang resulta ng game ngayon," said Arciga.

Dionisio led UST with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Soriano collected 10 points, six assists, and five rebounds. But Tacatac was kept in check, as she made just 2-of-11 field goals for five points. UST made just 29.4% of their field goals, and gave up 46 points in the paint against the Lady Archers.

The scores:

DLSU (67) -- Arciga 14, Sario 11, Niantcho 9, Torres 6, Ahmed 6, De La Paz 6, Binaohan 5, Jimenez 3, Espinas 3, Dalisay 2, Camba 2.

UST (60) -- Dionisio 17, Soriano 10, Bron 7, Ambos 6, Tacatac 5, Santos 5, Villasin 5, Danganan 3, Serrano 2, Pangilinan 0, Villapando 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15, 40-29, 53-43, 67-60