Eumir Marcial marries Jenniel Galarpe on Thursday. Screenshots from Marcial's Facebook page

Indeed, 2021 is a great year for Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial as he not only took home an Olympic bronze medal from the Tokyo Games, he also married his long-time girlfriend, Jenniel Galarpe.

On Thursday, Marcial and Galarpe exchanged their “I dos” in a solemn beach wedding attended by family and friends.

The wedding ceremony was streamed live on Marcial’s Facebook account where limited guests were seen wearing masks at the sea shore as the sun set.

Also present during the event were Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Olympic silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president and Cavite Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

Marcial and Galarpe have been going steady for nine years and got engaged in June 2020. Just like Marcial, Galarpe is also a boxer.

The 25-year-old Marcial seems set to start his own family, especially after a successful campaign in the Tokyo Olympics.

Marcial received at least P7 million from the government and various sports patrons for his Olympic effort. He was also rewarded with properties in Tagaytay and Zamboanga City.