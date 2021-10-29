Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates making a three point shot against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports



Luka Doncic scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 19 off the bench as the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a slow start to earn a 104-99 victory Thursday over the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Maxi Kleber had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a reserve role for the Mavericks, who trailed by 20 points in the first quarter before a furious rally gave them the lead five minutes into the second quarter.

Dejounte Murray recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points as San Antonio lost its fourth consecutive game since a season-opening victory over the Orlando Magic.

Lonnie Walker IV and Jakob Poeltl scored 14 points each for the Spurs, who opened a run where they will play five of six games on the road. The only home game in the stretch is Wednesday in a rematch with the Mavericks.

The score was tied 76-all heading into the fourth quarter before Dallas started to take charge. Doncic put the Mavericks up 97-86 on a step-back 3-pointer with 5:07 remaining.

The Spurs trailed 102-94 with 2:15 remaining before making a final push, getting to within a possession at 102-99 with 1:01 left. But Poeltl and Murray missed shots inside with less than 26 seconds remaining and the Mavericks put the game away.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks. Keldon Johnson scored 10 points for the Spurs, while Poeltl grabbed 13 rebounds.

Brunson's productive night came one game after he matched his career high with 11 assists Tuesday in Dallas' home opener against the Houston Rockets.

The Mavericks managed to recover from a brutal start; they trailed 18-1 just over five minutes into the game. They didn't make their first field goal until Doncic hit a short jumper with 6:33 remaining in the period.

Dallas got back into the game, taking a 30-29 lead with 7:01 remaining in the half on the back of a 27-6 run. The Mavericks extended the run to 33-6 to give them a 36-29 advantage, with the Spurs taking 49-47 lead into halftime.

