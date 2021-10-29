MMA: Jeremy Miado proves KO win vs Miao no fluke

Filipino strawweight Jeremy "Jaguar" Miado dominated anew Chinese opponent Li Tao Miao in ONE: NextGen Friday night in Singapore.

Miado, who knocked out Miao in their first face off, used his range to overwhelm the Chinese with superior striking.

Miao was bloodied by the end of Round 1, and was not able to fend off Miado's assault in the second round.

The referee was forced to halt the fight 50 seconds into the second round and award the Filipino a technical knockout win.

"I was surprised, he was not going to shoot (for a takedown) but they chose to trade with me," he said after the fight.

Miado, who has recently moved to Marrok Force in Thailand, cherished the victory as he has not fought since 2019.