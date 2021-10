From the Chooks to Go Facebook page

Mac Tallo carried the Philippine flag in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters opening ceremony.

The 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters kicked off at Kasr Al Amwaj on Friday.

Tallo is part of the four-man Manila Chooks TM competing in the tournament.

Together with Chico Lanete, Mark Yee, and Zachy Huang, Tallo will face Serbia’s Liman at 10:20 p.m.

Four hours later, they take on Netherland’s Amsterdam Talent&Pro at 2:45 a.m.