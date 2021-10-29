Now seven-time PBA champion Jayson Castro said Talk 'N Text's PBA Philippine Cup title win at Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga is one that he will cherish in years.

Castro said winning a PBA title in his alma mater is special.

"Hindi ko ma-imagine na dito ko ulit makukuha ang championship. Siguro isa ito sa mga championship na hindi ko makakalimutan talaga," said Castro after the Tropang GIGA closed out Magnolia in Game 5 for a 4-1 series win.

It took TNT six years before it could win a PBA title again.

But as they say, good things happen for those who wait.

"Last championship ko wala pa akong anak, ngayon tatlo nang anak ko," he said.

Castro spent his high school years at DHVSU, then known as Don Honorio Ventura College of Arts and Trade.

He was a member of the basketball varsity team and even competed in track and field before moving to the Philippine Christian University.