BVR on Tour: Durable Rondina-Pons sweep pool play

Creamline 1's Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina stays perfect in the BVR on Tour second leg Friday in Santa Ana, Cagayan. BVR PHOTO



Creamline 1's Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons made quick work of Black Mamba Army 2's Jem Gutierrez and Audrey Paran, 21-8, 21-5, to become the women's Pool A winners in the second leg of the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) on Tour Friday in Sta. Ana, Cagayan.

The "SiPons" tandem swept all of their four matches in pool play to stay on course for a second straight championship in the bubble.

Durable as ever, Rondina and Pons beat Delimondo's MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares in straight-sets, 21-8, 21-10, in the morning session.

Creamline 2's Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio moved closer in sweeping Pool B, dominating Toyota Tuguegarao's Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot, 21-13, 21-19. The Cool Smashers' second team, third placers in the first leg, are also unbeaten in four matches.

Rodriguez and Gervacio opened the day with a 21-12, 21-14 romp of Eastern Perlas Spikers' Mich Morente and Jules Samonte.

In men's action, Creamline 1's Jude Garcia and Krung Arbasto, also vying for a back-to-back title romp, swept DeliRush 2's Nichol Jundana and Jeffer Guerrero, 21-14, 21-10 and Army 1's Joel Villonson and Randy Fallorina, 21-10, 21-11, to stay perfect in three Pool B matches.

EVI Construction’s Doy Barrica and KR Guzman kept within reach of the first leg champions following a 21-9, 21-15 win over Orchard Fresh's Rhenze Hu and Benjaylo Labide, and a 21-15, 21-15 victory over Jundana and Guerrero for a 3-1 slate.

FROM THE ARCHIVES