The all-Filipino bantamweight title tiff between Nonito Donaire Jr. and Reymart Gaballo will be featured as the main event of a Showtime triple header on December 11.

Showtime will televise the Donaire-Gaballo bout from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, according to a report by Boxingscene.

Gaballo has become the mandatory challenger for Donaire after winning the WBC interim bantamweight crown by beating Emmanuel Rodriguez via split decision last December 19.

The 38-year-old Donaire, on the other hand, became a hot commodity again by knocking out previously undefeated French southpaw Nordine Oubaali to win the WBC title.

Prior to the order to take on Gaballo, Donaire was initially slated to fight fellow Filipino champion, WBO king John Riel Casimero.

Donaire also wants to take on WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue in a rematch to unify the 118-pound titles.

