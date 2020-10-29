PBA: Upset special, as NLEX hands league leader TNT first loss

JR Quiñahan and NLEX kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over TNT Thursday. PBA Media Bureau

Kevin Alas scored 24 points, and Jericho Cruz tallied 19 points and 5 3-pointers, as NLEX shocked TNT Tropang Giga 109-98 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga,

JR Quiñahan added 8 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists for the Road Warriors, who snapped a 2-game skid to go up 2-5 in the standings.

TNT lost for the first time in 6 starts, but remained the No. 1 team.

Tropang Giga took the first-quarter lead, but the Road Warriors outscored them 29-16 in the second to go up 53-48 at halftime.

NLEX stayed ahead the rest of the second half, but couldn't pull away.

The last time TNT threatened was inside the final 2 minutes after making back-to-back baskets -- courtesy of Ray Parks Jr. and Jayson Castro -- on consecutive NLEX turnovers that cut NLEX's lead to 101-96 1:35 remaining.

But Kiefer Ravena drained a 3-pointer, and Simon Enciso missed his attempt from downtown for Tropang Giga, as the Road Warriors held on.

Castro finished with 27 points to lead TNT, its 5-1 record a half-game ahead of second-placed Rain Or Shine (4-1).

NLEX outrebounded TNT 56-40.