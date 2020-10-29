PBA: Tenorio says still trying to get into game shape — ‘Medyo kulang pa’

Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio still has yet to get into game shape despite suiting up in all his team's games inside the PBA bubble.

Tenorio has been recovering from an appendectomy, which he went through 2 weeks before the season restart preventing him from doing rigorous training.

"Medyo kulang pa talaga sa game shape," Tenorio acknowledged in an article posted on the PBA website.

"Iyong second wind medyo matagal makuha iyon. Mahirap tiyempuhan."

Although Ginebra coach Tim Cone has been limiting his playing minutes the past few games, he allowed the 36-year-old playmaker to see action for 37 minutes in their 85-82 overtime loss against the Rain Or Shine.

There, he scored 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

"Slowly but surely, hopefully in the next few games, makuha ko rin (conditioning)," Tenorio said.

"Iwan na iwan ako sa lahat ng nandito sa bubble. I'm trying to catch up talaga."