NBA: Rockets to hire Stephen Silas as coach -- reports

Assistant Coach Stephen Silas of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on February 12, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Glenn James, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Houston Rockets are closing a deal to make Stephen Silas their new head coach, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Silas spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. He replaces Mike D'Antoni, who parted ways with the franchise after four seasons.

Silas, 47, is the son of former NBA player and coach Paul Silas, who compiled a 387-488 record in parts of 12 seasons with four franchises.

Stephen Silas was on his father's staffs with three different franchises and also did scouting work. He joined the Charlotte Bobcats in 2010 while his father was the coach for two seasons and ended up spending eight seasons with the franchise -- later renamed Hornets -- before leaving for Dallas.

The experience he received working under longtime Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle was reportedly viewed as a strong factor by the Rockets' brass.

Silas figures to run a fast-paced offense, something Houston was doing with D'Antoni as the coach and James Harden as the key player.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Rockets went 44-28 this past season series and eventually lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Houston has made the playoffs in eight straight seasons but has been unable to reach the NBA Finals.