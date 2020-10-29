Georges St-Pierre, Renzo Gracie, Ben Askren to appear on The Apprentice: ONE Championship



MANILA, Philippines -- Mixed martial arts legends Georges St-Pierre and Renzo Gracie, as well as former champion Ben Askren will join ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong as guest star athletes on "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition."

The trio will help guide the show's 16 contestants in the boardroom as well as in athletic challenges.

ONE's unique take on the hit reality television show airs in early 2021.

"I am beyond excited to fly to Asia to be part of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition," said St-Pierre. "Chatri is a great leader and entrepreneur, and it is an honor for me to guest star alongside him on the show and learn everything that I can."

"I hope to share my insight and knowledge in business, as well as how it is to be an elite athlete, with the contestants and help them become successful," he added.

Gracie called Sityodtong a "personal friend" and lauded his work with ONE Championship.

"I have tremendous respect for the way Chatri leads and runs his company, and I am truly honored to be able to join him in discovering 'The Apprentice' on one of the biggest reality TV shows in history," he said. "I can't wait to meet the contestants and work with them on any challenge."

It will be a homecoming for Askren, who reigned as ONE's welterweight champion from 2014 to 2018, when he was "traded" to the UFC in exchange for Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. He announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in November of last year.

"It feels great to be able to be back working with ONE Championship again, although this time, it will be outside of the ONE Circle," said Askren.

"I can't wait to bring the 'Funky' into the boardroom and share some of my experience in business and athletics with the participants. I am sure we will have so much fun on the show," he added.

Including St-Pierre, Gracie, and Askren, a total of 12 superstar athletes and world champions are set to appear as guest stars on the show.

ONE Championship previously announced that ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera, atomweight champion Angela Lee, flyweight Grand Prix world champion Demetrious Johnson, Ritu Phogat, Sage Northcutt, and women's strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan will also appear on the show.

"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" invites 16 contestants handpicked from around the world to compete in a high-stakes game of business and physical challenges. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer to work directly under Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore.

The show includes appearances from 12 CEOs from the world’s largest companies. Among the CEOs confirmed to join the first season so far are Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Grab CEO Anthony Tan, Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose, Catcha Group CEO Patrick Grove, and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal.

The first season of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" will consist of a total of 13 episodes.