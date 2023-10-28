Home  >  Sports

Wild Rift: 3 teams to rep PH in WRL Asia 2023's 2nd season

AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2023 04:42 PM

MANILA — Three teams will represent the Philippines in Season 2 of Wild Rift League Asia 2023. 

G2 Blacklist, NAOS, and Fennel are among the eight teams duking it out in Wild Rift League Asia-Pacific. 

The regular season is expected to start on November 1, with the top 4 qualifying to the playoffs. 

The playoffs will run on a best-of-seven series, where the top 2 teams will battle for the championship. 

Two teams will qualify for the Finals phase consisting of a Round Robin Stage and Knockout Stage. 

China's KeepBestGaming prevailed over Filipino team Nigma Galaxy in the Grand Finals last July. 
 

