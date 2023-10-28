UAAP: Quiambao stars anew as DLSU blasts NU

Kevin Quiambao against NU at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. UAAP Media photo

MANILA — De La Salle University scored a vital win, all thanks to Kevin Quiambao’s stunning performance.

The Green Archers defeated National University, 88-78, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Quiambao put up an astounding triple-double that was built on 17 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds alongside four steals.

Three other Green Archers scored in double-digits, with Jonnel Policarpio scoring 15, Evan Nelle finishing with 14 markers as well as seven assists and four boards, and Mark Nonoy tallying 10.

After a close encounter in the opening 10 minutes, the Taft-based squad’s 26-13 second quarter output allowed them to lead by as much as 18.

NU got as close as 10, 68-78, late in the final frame, but Eral Abadam hit a three-pointer to re-extend the lead to 13 with only 4:08 remaining in the game.

This resulted in La Salle winning its third straight game, while NU, on the other hand, halted its winning streak to five.

Four Bulldogs finished in double-digits as well, with Omar John tallying 16, Kean Baclaan scoring 11, and Mike Malonzo and Donn Lim finishing with 10 points markers each.

The Green Archers moved up to 6-3 in the standings, while the Bulldogs still sit at the second spot but fell to 7-2