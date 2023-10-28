Precious Momowei against UST at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. UAAP Media photo

MANILA (UPDATED) — The University of the East finally ended its five-game losing skid.

The Red Warriors trumped University of Sto. Tomas, 86-73, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Precious Momowei towered over UST with a 17-point, 18-rebound performance alongside five assists and two blocks, and Abdul Sawat finished with 17 markers, four rebounds, and five dimes.

Ethan Galang finished with 11, and Rey Remogat finished with an all-around outing of nine points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

After the Growling Tigers managed to keep within distance in the first half, the Red Warriors prevented UST from scoring until the 2:42 mark of the third frame while also limiting them to only tallying seven markers throughout the rest of the quarter.

This resulted in UE leading by as much in the fourth, and helping in this was their 29 assists while only committing nine turnovers.

"I think the boys followed the instructions. We came out very strong in the first quarter, we shared the ball so it was a good result," said Santiago after the game.

“We had almost 30 assists and when we moved the ball, it made us look undefeated. If we move the ball like that, we'll be a tough team," Added Galang.

Meanwhile, leading Rookie of the Year candidate Momowei said that his focus is not on his stats but on helping UE get enough wins to enter the Final Four.

“Nothing much,” when asked about his performance. “I mean, we have lost so many games, so it feels good to be back. Nothing much to say, we just have to prepare for the next game.”

Unfortunately for the Red Warriors, however, Devin Fikes was taken out of the game in the second half after suffering an apparent left knee injury. This added to UE’s woes as Gjerard Wilson is currently out due to a shoulder injury and Allen Maglupay also was hit with the injury bug.

Migs Pangilinan top-scored for the Pido Jarencio-led squad with 20 points, and Nic Cabanero and Ivanne Calum also finished in double-digits after scoring 18 and 11, respectively.

UE improved to 3-6, while UST fell to 1-8.

The Scores:

UE 86 -– Momowei 17, Sawat 17, Galang 11, Remogat 9, Fikes 7, Spandonis 6, Tulabut 6, Cruz-Dumont 5, Maglupay 4, Lingolingo 4, Langit 0, Gilbuena 0, Alcantara 0.



UST 73 — Pangilinan 20, Cabañero 18, Calum 11, Duremdes 7, Manaytay 4, Manalang 3, Crisostomo 3, Ventulan 3, Laure 2, Lazarte 1, Moore 1, Llemit 0.



Quarterscores: 29-19, 55-46, 67-53, 86-73

