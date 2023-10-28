UAAP: Lady Bulldogs trounce Lady Tams, claim solo lead

Camille Clarin against FEU at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament. October 28, 2023. UAAP Media photo.

MANILA — National University continued its dominant run in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs trounced Far Eastern University, 76-55, on Saturday at the Adamson University Gym in San Marcelino, Manila.

Camille Clarin and Karl Pingol balled out for NU, with the former delivering 12 points, five assists, four steals, and three rebounds, and the latter tallying 12 markers, seven boards, and three steals.

Aloja Betanio also finished in double digits with 11.

Already ahead by 14 at the end of the first 20 minutes of action, the Lady Bulldogs made their presence felt even more in the second half as they saw their lead grow to as much as 24 points, 52-38, at the 3:18 mark of the third.

Helping NU achieve this was their 21 steals that aided in them forcing FEU to commit 35 turnovers.

Also playing a factor was their defense that resulted in the Morayta-based squad only converting 17 of their 56 attempts from the field.

NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan was glad on how his squad performed on the defensive end.

“I have to give credit to our team for really defending them in the backcourt. We forced them to (make) tons of turnovers and we scored the same number of points off of those turnovers. I hope this one gives us the momentum for our next game after the break,” the former PBA player said.

Josee Kaputu top-scored for FEU with 19 points alongside 21 massive rebounds, but it all went for naught as the Lady Tamaraws fell to 3-6.

NU, meanwhile, improved to 8-1.

The Scores:

NU 76 - Clarin 12, Pingol 12, Betanio 11, Surada 9, Cayabyab 8, Berberabe 6, Fabruada 6, Solis 4, Konateh 3, Alcantara 3, Canuto 2, Bartolo 0, Talas 0, Alterado 0, Ico 0.

FEU 55 - Kaputu 19, Manguiat 9, Aquino 8, Salvani 7, Delos Santos 6, Ong 4, Nagma 2, Antonio 0, Dela Torre 0, Amargo 0, Caringal 0.

Quarterscores: 19-10, 37-23, 52-33, 76-55.