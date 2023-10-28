Louna Ozar against Adamson’s defenders at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Adamson Gym in Manila. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — The University of the Philippines triumphed over Adamson University to end its two-game losing skid in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Fighting Maroons defeated the Lady Falcons, 57-46, on Saturday at the Adamson Gym in Manila.

Kaye Pesquera, Favour Onoh, Rizza Lozada, and Rhea Sanchez scored eight markers each to spearhead UP’s balanced attack.

Only ahead by four at the half, State U unleashed a 17-4 third-quarter run to impose their might and repeat their victory over AdU in the first round, 92-61.

Also helping the Fighting Maroons were their 17 steals while also forcing Adamson to commit 31 turnovers and limiting them to only shooting 27.1% from the field.

Victoria Adeshina led the Lady Falcons in scoring with 24 points alongside 11 rebounds and two assists, while Elaine Etang finished with eight.

UP improved to 7-2, and Adamson, on the other hand, fell to 2-7

The Scores:

UP 57 - Pesquera 8, Onoh 8, Lozada 8, Sanchez 8, Ozar 7, Maw 6, Godez 4, Bariquit 2, Jimenez 2, Tapawan 2, Vingno 2, Sauz 0, Quinquinio 0.

Adamson 45 - Adeshina 24, Etang 8, Padilla 4, Dampios 3, Alaba 2, Limbago 2, Bajo 2, Apag 0, Meniano 0, Agojo 0, Dumelod 0.

Quarterscores: 10-13, 26-22, 43-26, 57-45.