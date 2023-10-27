Coach Panda speaks after losing the MPL Season 12 title. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Coach Brian "Panda" Lim was ready to win it all for RSG Philippines.

But that all came crashing down when the Kingslayers fell pray to reigning MPL champions ECHO, who, in turn, broke their five-game drought.

Coach Panda was full of remorse when he spoke to the media about the team's performance.

"It's sad and I know it goes for any single team and I know that these things can happen. And ang daming regrets because like sa Bren, sa human error sa mistakes dapat na we shouldn't have made," Panda told the media.

He continued: "Those things kasi doon ko lang puwede dapat ready na ready na sa playoffs. But again regarding the mentality, the confidence those things were not stable also so what I feel like is that we are ready to be champions, but at the same time we also lost the battle against ourselves. And for that reason god gave the chance to another team."

Perhaps, the best lesson for the seasoned MPL coach is conditioning his players' mental preparedness for what was supposed to be one of their biggest rides yet.

"So far I'd only focus on the strategy, discipline drafts, but the biggest thing I learned is that human growth as a season regarding their mentality, maturity. The way how one makes an effort."