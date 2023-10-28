More Filipino talent from all over the world are set to be discovered in the 14th season of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC).

Ten slots from USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Middle East have been allocated for NBTC Global teams, as the Philippine basketball under-19 championship opens the doors for the next Jalen Green, Kai Ballungay, and Mason Amos.

“This is part of our continuing commitment to Philippine basketball, as we not only uplift the grassroots level through our Local City Qualifiers, but also try to track down more young players who have Filipino blood that have tremendous potential to help our national team in the future,” said program director Eric Altamirano.

Green showcased his wares for FilAm Sports-USA before playing for G League Ignite and now, the Houston Rockets, while both Ballungay (FilAm Sports-USA) and Amos (Camp David-New Zealand) impressed in the National Finals and then got offers from Ateneo.

NBTC Global directors are scouring the globe for the next wave of Filipino-foreign prospects through talent identification camps before forming a total of 10 squads for the Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM Supermalls come March 18 to 2024 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

There are also two more wildcard spots up for grabs which will be disputed in the pre-qualifying tournament from March 14 to 16. There, aspiring international clubs as well as local champions which failed to progress in the semifinals of their respective Regional Championships (RCs) get another shot.

Rounding out the 32-team field for the annual tournament will be 16 semifinalists of the four RCs and the champion and runner-up from each of the UAAP and NCAA.

The National Finals will be available on livestreaming all over the world via the Smart Livestream app, as well as the NBTC and Smart Sports Facebook pages. RCs, meantime, will also be streamed on NBTC's Facebook, with much thanks to program partners Gov. Matthew Manotoc (North Luzon), Mayor Beverley Rose A. Dimacuha-Mariño and University of Batangas (South Luzon), and Cebu Landmasters (Visayas).