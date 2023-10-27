MMA: Abelardo springs out surprise to stun Russian foe

Mark Abelardo survived a pair of knockdowns before pulling off a come-from-behind victory against Georgy Shakhruramazanov in ONE Friday Fights 38 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The taller Shakhruramazanov clipped the Filipino-Kiwi with a spinning back kick to the head that dropped Abelardo in the first round.

The Russian bantamweight immediately went down to grapple, forcing Abelardo to survival mode.

The same thing happened in the early part of the second round where he got knocked down with the same kick, until the action returned to standup.

It was at that point when Abelardo connected a left hook on the chin that fell the Russian. He quickly chased Shakhruramazanov to the mat and rained punches until the referee stopped the fight with 19 seconds remaining.

With the win, Abelardo improved his record to 22-10 while Shakhruramazanov fell to his second career defeat in 15 fights.

Abelardo was in tears after completing his unexpected comeback.

"I’m at a loss of words, but I believed in myself. When I got dropped twice, my teammates just told me keep weathering the storm that’s what I did," he said.

"I underestimated that spinning back kick I got I thought I be able to avoid it but he caught me twice but it will take more than that to beat me."