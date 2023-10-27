Sarina Bolden (L) of the Philippines celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, July 25, 2023. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE/file

The Philippine women's football team dished out a great start in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament by blasting Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

But Filipinas coach Mark Torcaso admitted they have a daunting task ahead when they meet powerhouse Australia at the latter's turf on Sunday.

Sarina Bolden's brace propelled the nationals past Chinese Taipei, 4-1, and Torcaso hopes they will be able to put up the same type of intensity against the Matildas.

“Chinese Taipei is a 38th-ranked side so for us to get a really convincing result against them was really pleasing for us to see where we’re at as a country and as a team,” said the coach during a virtual presser on Friday.

"There’s no doubt that playing against Australia is gonna be a tough challenge for us, but were up for it. We want to change our destiny and improve our plays in the future."

The Philippines needs to finish first in Group A to reach the next round.

Australia currently ranks No. 11 in the world, while the Filipinas are at No. 44.

What Torcaso likes about the Filipinas squad is the enthusiasm they have for the game.

“The one thing that really surprised me about this group... is the second they walk out, before they warm up, the tunnel and the changing room is like a circus,” he said.

“They’re just screaming and so excited to be out there on the field and doing something they love."