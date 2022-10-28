Home  >  Sports

V-League: FEU Lady Tamaraws drub San Sebastian to get first win

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2022 12:08 PM

Photo from V-League media bureau
MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws finally barged into the winning column of the 2022 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge on Friday. 

The Lady Tamaraws bucked a slow start to score a convincing 15-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 victory of the still winless San Sebastian College Lady Stags at the Paco Arena. 

The win improved FEU’s record in Pool A to 1-2, arresting their two-game skid. Meanwhile, the Lady Stags closed the preliminary round with a 0-3 slate. 

After a dominating third-set win, FEU continued their rampage in the fourth frame as they zoomed to an early 8-2 lead. 

Barbie Jamili made it a 13-5 advantage for the Lady Tams after a strong spike before Juliane Monares sent the team to second technical timeout off a through-the-block hit, 16-7. 

San Sebastian put up a fight in the fourth, trimming FEU’s lead to six, 13-19, but a combination play from the Morayta-based squad stopped any momentum the Lady Stags had. 

An attack error from the Lady Stags punctuated the match, 25-15.

