UAAP: La Salle's Evan Nelle suspended for one game

DLSU's Evan Nelle. UAAP Media

De La Salle University's Evan Nelle will be serving a one game suspension after incurring another unsportsmanlike foul when they played against Adamson University.

The league said Nelle was cited for the foul with 2:13 left in the first period of the game when he attempted to trip Soaring Falcons' Jerom Lastimosa.

Adamson won that game against La Salle, 86-84

This was the third time he was called for such infraction.

Nelle was also called for an unsportsmanlike foul on October 1, while playing against the University of the Philippines.

The second time was when the Green Archers squared off with Ateneo de Manila University on October 9.

Nelle will be serving the suspension during their scheduled match against University of Santo Tomas on Saturday.

This means the Green Archers will have to rely on the likes of Schonny Winston, Mark Nonoy, and Penny Estacio against the Growling Tigers.

FROM THE ARCHIVES