Shakey's Super League cancels Saturday matches due to Paeng

The Shakey's Super League 2022 Collegiate Pre-season Championship has postponed its Saturday games due expected heavy rains from tropical storm Paeng.

Metro Manila was under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 2 as of Friday night as the storm is making its way toward Luzon.

This forced tournament organizers to reschedule matches set at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum to a later date.

The affected matches include Pool E pairings between University of Perpetual Help and reigning UAAP champion National University, and University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University.

Also affected are the Pool F games of University of Sto. Tomas and Far Eastern University, and Adamson University and De La Salle University.

"If the weather permits, the scheduled Sunday, Oct. 30 matches will push through," the organizers said.