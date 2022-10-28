Dwight Ramos (24) puts up a shot for Gilas Pilipinas against India in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier at the Mall of Asia Arena. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has released the list of players suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Included in the roster are big men June Mar Fajardo and Kai Sotto.

Also listed in the 20-man lineup are Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Ange Kouame, Jamie Malonzo, William Navarro, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Ray Parks, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Kiefer Ravena, Carl Tamayo, Arvin Tolentino, and Scottie Thompson.

The SBP said the team is scheduled to leave the Philippines on Nov. 7 for their game against Jordan on Nov. 10.

They will next proceed to Saudi Arabia for their game against the Saudis on Nov. 13.

