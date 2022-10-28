Pinoy pride battles it out at return of Friendship Games

Watch more News on iWantTFC

School spirit was on full display at Cal State Fullerton this past weekend as Filipino American History Month closed out with the physical return of the Friendship Games.

"We’re stronger than ever. We’re feeling confident. We’re feeling spirit, pride, unity, and friendship today," McKenna Rueda Salazar of the San Francisco State University said.

Hundreds of Filipino college students representing their Filipino clubs from California, Arizona, and Nevada came to the 37th annual Friendship Games.

The event featured picnic style games, a halftime show by Ylona Garcia, and visits to the MYX booth to score some swag.

The longrunning intercollegiate celebration started in 1986 and its original leaders never imagined that this Cal State Fullerton campus event would blow up to include dozens of schools, and become a highlight for many Filipino students.

"We were just trying to influence the Fil-Am spirit and pride and bringing different folks together from the different schools but it was small. It was six schools, maybe 200 people at the most," Friendship Games Co-Founder and 1986 Friendship Games Sports Coordinator Glenn Paredes shared.

"No one would ever have dreamed it would turn into this incredible event where humanity is amazing. All these Fil-Ams, all in one spot, all college age get together. Just Unity. That’s a big deal."

The competitions however came to an early end as reports of dehydration caused organizers to stop the games halfway. But despite the bad news and no overall winners crowned, the students stayed in good spirits, with some schools even carrying on with the games on their own.