PBA: Ginebra just too much for hapless Terrafirma

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra used a balanced offensive attack to drub the hard-luck Terrafirma, 111-90, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Five Gin Kings, led by Justin Brownlee, delivered double-digit outputs as they picked up their second straight win.

Brownlee tallied a triple-double of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists as Christian Standhardinger fired 19 points on a near perfect 9-of-10 shooting from the field.

Japeth Aguilar contributed 13 markers, while Scottie Thompson added 12. Jamie Malonzo and Jeremiah Gray, for their part, combined for 21 points.

After seeing the game tied 14-all, Ginebra started to break away following a triple by Stanley Pringle and exploits by Standhardinger in the shaded lane for a 27-19 lead.

Standhardinger sustained the attack in the second period as the Kings' widened the gap to 61-39 by the end of the half.

Eric James Camson led the way for the Dyip with 21 points, while Joshua Munzon and Juan Miguel Tiongson added 16 each.

Ginebra improved to 4-2, while Terrafirma remained winless in 7 games.

