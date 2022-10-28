NCAA: San Sebastian scores 4th win vs JRU

San Sebastian College-Recoletos hammered out a 72-68 win against Jose Rizal University (JRU) in Season 98 NCAA Season men's basketball tournament on Friday.

Rhinwil Yambing scored 9 of his 17 points in the decisive fourth quarter where the Golden Stags launched a 11-0 blitz against the Heavy Bombers.

Romel Calahat added 12 points and got 4 rebounds, while Ian Suico tallied 10 points for San Sebastian.

After trailing JRU, 60-55, San Sebastian made a run to claim the lead, 66-60. But Ryan Arenal rallied the Heavy Bombers for a 66-66 deadlock with 3:17 remaining.

Rafael Are secured a defensive gem for the Golden Stags then Raymart Escobido closed out the game from the free throw line for San Sebastian's fourth win in 10 games.

Joshua Guiab led JRU with 16 points and 18 rebounds.

The scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 72 - Yambing 17, Calahat 12, Suico 10, Altamirano 7, Villapando 7, Are 6, Escobido 5, Una 2, Cosari 2, Concha 2, Sumoda 2, Paglinawan 0, Barroga 0.

JRU 68 - Guiab 16, Dela Rosa 15, Amores 12, Sy 5, Dionisio 5, Arenal 4, Medina 4, Celis 3, Tan 2, Abaoag 2, Gonzales 0, Miranda 0, Villarin 0, De Jesus 0, Joson 0.

Quarters: 12-22, 40-34, 53-57, 72-68.

