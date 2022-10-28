NBL: Kai Sotto dishes out best game but Adelaide still loses

Adelaide's Kai Sotto. File photo

Kai Sotto scored 16 points for the Adelaide 36ers in a solid showing against the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL at their home turf Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

But Sotto's best outing this season failed to stop the 36ers from falling to a 99-70 defeat against the Breakers.

Sotto, seen as the Philippines' best bet in the NBA, went 6 out of 8 from the field and grabbed 5 rebounds in nearly 15 minutes of playing time.

Antonius Cleveland had 14 points for Adelaide, which also got 11 markers each from Craig Randall and Robert Franks.

But Jarrell Brantley and Barry Brown Jr. combined for 44 points for New Zealand.

Adelaide swill next battle the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday.