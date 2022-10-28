Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates with teammate Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (L) during overtime in the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 27 October 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Luka Doncic's 41-point triple-double propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 NBA overtime triumph over the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Slovenian star Doncic's big night, which also included 11 rebounds and 14 assists, saw the Mavs come out on top in a furious back-and-forth battle.

Kyrie Irving, who led the Nets with 39 points, capped a 7-0 Brooklyn scoring run with a three-pointer over Doncic to put the hosts up 110-106 with less than four minutes left in regulation.

A Doncic basket and two free throws by the Mavs star saw Dallas pull level again and Tim Hardaway gave them a 112-110 lead with another pair of free throws.

But the Nets then harried Doncic into a turnover, Ben Simmons coming up with the steal and getting the ball to Kevin Durant who raced down the court for a thunderous dunk that tied it up with 8.8 seconds remaining.

Dallas took control quickly in the extra session with a basket from Doncic and a pair of three-pointers from Hardaway and Maxi Kleber -- Doncic assisting on both.

Doncic set up Reggie Bullock for another three-pointer, scoring or assisting on Dallas' first 15 points of overtime as the Mavs pushed their lead to as many as nine points and handed the Nets their second defeat in as many nights.

They fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Wednesday, two days after falling prey to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Doncic notched the 47th regular-season triple-double of his career and became the 10th player in NBA history with three or more 40-point triple-doubles.

He connected on 14 of 28 shots from the floor, made 11 of 13 free-throw attempts and came up with three steals.

Durant added 37 points for the Nets, who fell to 1-4.

In other early action, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, 118-110, their second victory over the Clippers in less than a week.

With Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sitting out to manage his return after he missed all of last season with a torn knee ligament, Los Angeles star Paul George was held to just 10 points by his former team.

Former Clipper Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points and Lu Dort added 21 for OKC, who had beaten the Clippers on Tuesday.

Norman Powell paced the Clippers with 21 points and Reggie Jackson added 18, but Los Angeles dropped their third straight.