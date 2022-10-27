NBA: Blazers lose Lillard (calf strain) for 1-2 weeks

Blazers guard Damian Lillard in action against the Clippers on April 6, 2021. Etienne Laurent, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE/file

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will miss the next one to two weeks of the NBA season with a right calf strain, the team announced Thursday.

Lillard suffered the injury in the third quarter of Portland's 119-98 home loss to Miami on Wednesday and an MRI taken Thursday confirmed the injury.

The six-time All-Star ranks eighth in the NBA with 31.0 points a game and also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game as the Trail Blazers roared to a 4-1 start to share the Western Conference lead with the Utah Jazz.

Lillard, 32, led all scorers with 22 points when he exited the contest against the Heat.

Just last season, Lillard missed 47 games with an abdominal injury that required surgery in January and sidelined him the remainder of a 27-55 campaign, the Trail Blazers' first season without a trip to the playoffs since 2012-13 when Lillard won NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

The Trail Blazers have seven games over the next two weeks before ending a six-game road trip at Dallas on November 12.