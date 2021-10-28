Schools in search of esports players ahead of CCE season

MANILA, Philippines -- Several schools are already scrambling in preparation for the upcoming Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) regular season.

With the CCE Mobile Legends 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) set to unfold next month, colleges and universities have already kicked off their search for squads that will represent their institutions in the esports scene.

Unlike in the 1v1 exhibition match last month and the MVC which pitted varsity players, aspiring gamers that are enrolled to the participating schools will be the eligible ones to play in the regular season of CCE.

While the sport is different, the process of building competitive teams through intense tryouts and scouting remains the same.

Arellano University, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Jose Rizal University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Lyceum, Mapua University, San Beda University, San Sebastian College - Recoletos, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA have launched steps in a hunt for the strongest possible esports rosters.

This early, Arellano is holding tournaments in its different campuses to find potential esports stars.

"Sa kanila, laro-laro lang noong una, then it becomes a tournament. 'Yung competitive skills ng students, tumatakbo," said Arellano athletics director Peter Cayco said. "It's a new talent that they can hone.

"'Yung popularity nandoon na. The students are seeing it as a chance to play in the big leagues someday," he added.

CCE president Edwin Chiong welcomes the efforts made by the universities to put together competitive teams.

"We are delighted by the efforts of our beloved schools in this noble cause for esports. It’s just the beginning and we look forward to the further growth and development down the road with the interest of our student-athletes remaining as the top priority," said Chiong.

CCE is already preparing an official calendar for 2022.

Ahead of the regular season, participating schools will first slug it out in the MVC set from November 10-21.

Perpetual looms as the slight favorite after Jasper Cuevas ruled the 1v1 exhibition match but the nine other schools vow an all-out challenge for a huge momentum heading into the regular season.

