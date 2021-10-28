NCAA athletes receive their first dose of Pfizer vaccine. A hundred student athletes lined up for today's vaccination drive pic.twitter.com/eLbZIZzhrv — Maria Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) October 28, 2021

A hundred student-athletes of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) lined up for vaccination at the Jose Rizal University in Mandaluyong on Thursday afternoon.

ABS-CBN's Arra Perez reported that the vaccination drive is part of the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) program for college students

The student-athletes were given their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The league's Management Committee (ManCom) chairman Fr. Vic Calvo, OP of the Colegio de San Juan de Letran said they plan to resume face-to-face training for NCAA athletes in November.

This could pave the way for NCAA games in February, with men's basketball, women's volleyball and cheerleading competition as priorities

"We should have a basketball game, women's volleyball, and hopefully, we can have cheerleading or we have the online competitions [that] will push through. We have started it last year. But in a order of priority: basketball men's and women's volleyball, in that order," he said.

Also in attendance during the vaccination drive were CHED chairman Popoy De Vera, and officials from the Department of Health, the National Task Force on COVID-19, the NCAA and the Mandaluyong LGU.

Meanwhile, De Vera said there is a "big opportunity to test the limited face-to-face (classes) in all degree programs in Metro Manila" amid ongoing intensive vaccination of college students in the region.

"Once the vaccination rates are high, and COVID incidence in Metro Manila continues to go down, and the local governments and the schools talk to each other, then we can explore the options already in Metro Manila," he said.

"Proportionally, the students in Metro Manila will have a higher vaccination rate compared to the other areas. Pero mababa pa iyong students sa Metro Manila kasi kasisimula pa lang nila. Pero iyong A1 to A5 sa Metro Manila, mataas na iyan."