Philippine's Carlos Yulo in action during the men's parallel bar final. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo was planning to compete in all six events during the recent 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, but an elbow injury two months ahead of the competition limited him to three.

Yulo competed in the floor exercise, vault, and parallel bars in Kitakyushu last week, reaching the final in all three. He won the gold in the vault and the silver in the parallel bars, making up for the disappointment of a fifth-place finish in the floor exercise.

According to Yulo, the plan was for him to also compete in the pommel horse, horizontal bar, and rings. However, an injury sustained during training derailed those plans.

"Noong nagpe-prepare na po kami mag-routine po, two months ago po before world championships po, na-aksidente po ako sa high bar. Nakabitaw po ako," he revealed. "Parang humampas po ako sa lapag eh."

"Tapos 'yung elbow ko po, sumakit siya ng sobra, hindi ko po ma-straight ng three weeks po," he added.

An MRI revealed no breaks or fractures in his left elbow, although Yulo said his muscles were "overstretched." He was grateful to have recovered enough in time for the world championships.

"Bago po kami umalis, okay naman na po. Wala naman pong mabigat na injury po," he said.

Yulo is determined to compete in all six apparatus in his next events, as one of his ultimate goals is to make it to the all-around final in the next Olympics in Paris 2024. However, he also acknowledged that it will take plenty of work for him to also master the pommel horse, horizontal bar, and rings.

He has already shown great proficiency in the floor exercise, vault and parallel bars, and the Filipino ace believes he is "average" in the rings.

"'Yung pommel po talaga and high bar, hindi siya ganoon ka-consistent pa so kailangan ko pa po mag-practice ng mag-practice talaga po," he said.

"Kaya kong sabihin na imposible po siya na magka-medal po ako doon sa tatlo (na events)," Yulo also admitted. "Mahirap po, lalo na 'yung pommel horse, mahirap, madami pong malakas sa buong mundo."

"Grabe po siguro 'yung practice na gagawin ko para makakuha po."