Creamline 1's Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons celebrate a point against against Sta. Lucia 1 during their BVR on Tour second leg women's Pool A match Thursday in Santa Ana, Cagayan. BVR PHOTO

Creamline 1's Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons opened their bid for back-to-back BVR on Tour crowns with two straight-set triumphs on Thursday in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Rondina and Pons hammered out a 21-9, 21-11 victory over Sta. Lucia 1's Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño, right after opening their Pool A campaign with a 21-14, 21-13 conquest of Biogenic's Roma Joy Doromal and Heather Guino-o.

Creamline 2's Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio, first leg's third placers, also posted a 2-0 record in Pool B.

Rodriguez and Gervacio overcame a slow second set start to repulse Sta. Lucia 2's Bang Pineda and Chay Troncoso, 21-12, 21-13, and later withstood first set struggles to defeat PLDT's Ella and Iza Viray, 22-20, 21-10, to seize the solo lead in their bracket.

The Viray twins emerged victorious in their Pool B opener, needing 42 minutes to carve out a 21-16, 16-21, 15-9 triumph over Black Mamba Army 1's Nene Bautista and Jeannie delos Reyes.

Bautista and Delos Reyes rebounded with a 21-19, 21-16 conquest of Toyota Tuguegarao's Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot for a 1-1 card.

Pineda and Troncoso came through with a 21-17, 21-12 triumph over Eastern Perlas Spikers' Mich Morente and Jules Samonte to enter the win column. Morente and Samonte couldn't build on a 23-21, 21-19 squeaker over Tiamzon and Maraguinot and fell to 1-1.

Estoquia and Demontaño, who scored a 21-18, 21-7 romp of Delimondo's MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares to open their Pool A stint, now hold a 1-1 record.

Ebro and Lizares prevailed over Black Mamba Army 2's Jem Gutierrez and Audrey Paran, 21-9, 21-18, for their first win in two matches.

In a rematch of men's semis, Creamline 1's Krung Arbasto and Jude Garcia reasserted their mastery of EVI Construction’s Doy Barrica and KR Guzman, 21-12, 21-14, to open their quest for a second consecutive championship in style in Pool B.

Barrica and Guzman bounced back by sweeping Army 1's Joel Villonson and Randy Fallorina, 21-13, 21-11, to rise to 1-1 record in their bracket.

Villonson and Fallorina, who topped Orchard Fresh's Rhenze Hu and Benjaylo Labide, 21-18, 24-22, in their first match, dropped to 1-1.

In the other Pool B match, DeliRush 2's Nichol Jundana and Jeffer Guerrero turned back Hu and Labide, 21-19, 21-15.

In Pool A, Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club's Deanne Neil de Pedro and Eljhay Ronquillo fashioned out a 24-22, 21-19 win over Army 2's Jason Uy and Josh Barrica, while Tuguegarao's AJ Pareja and James Pecaña overcame Creamline's Ranran Abdilla and Romnick Rico, 24-22, 16-21, 8-15.

Uy and Barrica defeated DeliRush 1's Evan Laraya and Joven Camaganakan, 21-11, 21-15, while Laraya and Camaganakan later sent Abdilla and Rico reeling to their second straight defeat with a 22-20, 19-21, 13-15 win.

Pool play action resumes at 8 a.m. Friday.

