Creamline squads eye back-to-back titles on BVR on Tour

Creamline 1's Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina - gunning for second straight BVR on Tour title in Santa Ana, Cagayan. BVR PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline pairs of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons, and Krung Arbasto and Jude Garcia will gun for back-to-back women's and men's titles, as the second of the two-leg BVR on Tour unwraps Thursday in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

A total of 21 teams -- 11 women and 10 men -- will compete in the four-day, double-gender tournament starting at 8 a.m.

The competition remains under a bubble set-up. The matches will be streamed live on the Puso Pilipinas and Smart Sports Facebook pages and YouTube channels. The streaming is global so BVR fans from other countries can watch as well.

Representing Creamline 1, Rondina and Pons are bracketed in Pool A, which also includes Biogenic Alcohol's Roma Joy Doromal and Heather Guino-o, Black Mamba Army 2's Jem Gutierrez and Audrey Paran, Sta. Lucia 1's Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño, and Delimondo's MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares.

Creamline 2's Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez, first leg's third placers, headline Pool B, which also comprises of Eastern Perlas Spikers' Michelle Morente and Jules Samonte, Toyota-Tuguegarao's Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot, PLDT's Ella and Nieza Viray, Black Mamba Army 1's Nene Bautista and Jeannie Delos Reyes, and Sta. Lucia 2's Bang Pineda and Glaudine Troncoso.

Rondina, a four-time BVR champion and Pons, a two-time winner, ruled the first leg by going perfect in six matches.

In the men's division, Creamline 2's Arbasto and Garcia headline Pool A along with Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club's Deanne Neil de Pedro and Eljhay Ronquillo, Tuguegarao's AJ Pareja and James Pecaña, DeliRush 1's Evan Laraya and Joven Camaganakan, and Army 2's Joel Villonson and Randy Fallorina.

Pool B is composed of Creamline 1's Ranran Abdilla and Romnick Rico, EVI Construction's KR Guzman and Doy Barrica, DeliRush 2's Nichol Jundana and Jeffer Guerrero, Army 1's Joshua Barrica and Jason Uy, and Orchard Fresh's Rhenze Hu and Benjaylo Lebide.

The first leg went to Arbasto, one of the winningest BVR athletes with six golds, and Garcia, a first-time winner, after completing a seven-match sweep.

The entire BVR delegation underwent another round of antigen tests on Monday and Tuesday, where all the results turned out negative.