Boxer Eumir Marcial and his longtime girlfriend Jenniel Galarpe are now husband and wife.

The Olympic bronze medalist swapped "I do's" with Galarpe during a solemn beach wedding attended by family and friends on Thursday.

The two have been going steady for nine years and got engaged in June 2020.

"My princess deserves a crown and she finally said YES! I love you my future wife," was Marcial's message shortly after they got engaged.

Just like Marcial, Galarpe is also a boxer.

The 25-year-old Marcial seems set to start his own family, especially after a successful campaign in the Tokyo Olympics.

Marcial received at least P7 million from the government and various sports patrons for his Olympic effort. He was also rewarded properties in Tagaytay and Zamboanga City.

He was also promoted from airman first class to sergeant in the Philippine Air Force after his Olympic stint.

