Asian Cup qualifiers: PH Azkals U23 bow to Singapore

From the Philippine Azkals Facebook page

The Philippine Under-23 (U23) men’s national football team fell to host team Singapore in the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday.

The Singaporean Lions had it 1-0 against the Azkals.

The nationals nearly got one when Oliver Bias hit the bar on a penalty kick.

Singapore took the lead when Glenn Kweh struck a goal in the 51st minute of the match.

It was the Azkals' second straight defeat in the qualifiers.

The nationals opened their campaign with a 0-3 loss at the hands of Korea Republic last Monday.

The Azkals will face Timor Leste in their final match on Sunday.