3x3: Nzeusseu ruled out of Abu Dhabi Masters

Cameroonian big man Mike Nzeusseu has been ruled out of the 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters. Handout photo.

Cameroonian big man Mike Nzeusseu will not suit up for Manila Chooks TM in the 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters at the Kasr Al Amwaj.

Nzeusseu suffered a minor left hand fracture last October 20 during Manila's semis game against Cebu in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational.

The injury will keep him from playing in the Abu Dhabi Masters, with Mark Yee being activated to take his place. Yee, the No. 3 3x3 player in the country, joins No. 1 Mac Tallo, No. 2 Zach Huang, and No. 16 Chico Lanete.

"Of course, Mike is a big loss for our team but it's the situation dealt to us," said Manila Chooks TM coach Aldin Ayo. "But Mark is ready since he has been training with us along with Dennis (Santos), Jayvee (Marcelino), and (Ralph) Tansingco.

"So today, we gave one last run-through of our system since this is the first time Mac, Chico, Zach, and Mark will be playing together," he continued.

Nzeusseu, who played collegiate basketball for Lyceum of the Philippines University, won't deny that he is disappointed to miss the competition.

"I have been really looking for this moment for two years now during the pandemic what I was doing was picturing me playing one day and I was picturing playing for Chooks-to-Go one day," he said.

"I tried but I could not give my 100 percent if I played with this injury."

Back in the Doha Masters last March, Tallo, Lanete, Huang, and Santos went 0-2 in the qualifying draw.

Six months later, Tallo, Huang, Santos, and Yee finished in 11th place in the Montreal Masters.

Manila Chooks will face world No. 4 Liman of Serbia and No. 5 Amsterdam Talent&Pro of the Netherlands in Pool D. The Philippine-side will hit the halfcourt against Liman on Friday at 10:20 p.m. (Manila time) before facing Amsterdam at 2:45 a.m. (October 30 in Manila).

The top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout playoffs in the maximum level tournament.

Despite the predicament that Manila Chooks is in, Ayo and the team remain focused on the goal of finally making it to the knockout stage.

"Of course, the goal is still to make the playoffs," said Ayo. "If we stick to the system, we can upset Liman or Amsterdam."